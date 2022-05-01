UrduPoint.com

KMC Finalises Namaz E Eid Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KMC finalises Namaz e Eid arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer have been finalized at Polo Ground where the biggest Eid-ul-Fitr prayer gathering will be held.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, large scale arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers this year.

The flags of Islamic countries have been hoisted to show solidarity with them.

The cleanliness has been completed and the municipal services department has been directed to spray disinfectant and perfume before Eid prayers.

A special flower gate has been set up by the Parks and Horticulture Department to welcome the worshipers.

Wudhu Khana has also been set up for the citizens coming to the polo ground for prayers while security arrangements are also made.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, KMC department heads, officers and employees will offer Eid prayers here.

While a large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former Federal and provincial ministers, members of National and Provincial Assemblies, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties, senior government officials and city elders are also expected to visit Gulshan-e-Jinnah Polo Ground to offer Eid prayer.

Eid prayers could not be offered at the Polo Ground for the past two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but this year the traditional and ancient gathering is being held.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are being organized by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at Polo Ground since 1958.

Khateeb Jamia Masjid KMC Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will lead the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.

