UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Intends To Give Alternate Business Places To Shopkeepers Against Razed Shops: Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:05 PM

KMC intends to give alternate business places to shopkeepers against razed shops: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday said that they want to give alternate business places to all tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including the shopkeepers of Light House Lunda Bazar, whose shops were removed in the anti-encroachments actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday said that they want to give alternate business places to all tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including the shopkeepers of Light House Lunda Bazar, whose shops were removed in the anti-encroachments actions.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Light House Traders Association, which was led by its President Hakeem Shah, who called on the Mayor at his office.

He said that a team comprising of KMC officers and members of Light House Traders Association would conduct joint survey of different areas to provide them with alternate place for business.

Senior Director Land Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui and other officials concerned were also present in the meeting.

The Mayor Karachi said that the rehabilitation of affected KMC tenants was carried out with good intentions as they also wanted to help these traders resume their business at some proper place so that they could be saved from financial problems.

He said that the encroachments were removed from city drains, parks and pavements to facilitate citizens.

The members of delegation said that their shops were removed a year agoand they were facing hardships since then. They said that they support the steps of the Mayor for the betterment of the city and hope that they would soon get the alternate place for doing their business.

Related Topics

Karachi Business All From

Recent Stories

UE Vice-Chancellor Prof TalatNaseer Pasha inaugura ..

53 seconds ago

Kamran Akmal’s big hundred ensures draw for Cent ..

7 minutes ago

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

13 minutes ago

CDA seals several houses on account of by laws vio ..

28 seconds ago

Chief Secretary Sindh directs Secy Labour to compl ..

33 seconds ago

Removal of encroachments in district East, West, S ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.