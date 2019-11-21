KMC intends to give alternate business places to shopkeepers against razed shops: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday said that they want to give alternate business places to all tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including the shopkeepers of Light House Lunda Bazar, whose shops were removed in the anti-encroachments actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday said that they want to give alternate business places to all tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including the shopkeepers of Light House Lunda Bazar, whose shops were removed in the anti-encroachments actions.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Light House Traders Association, which was led by its President Hakeem Shah, who called on the Mayor at his office.

He said that a team comprising of KMC officers and members of Light House Traders Association would conduct joint survey of different areas to provide them with alternate place for business.

Senior Director Land Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui and other officials concerned were also present in the meeting.

The Mayor Karachi said that the rehabilitation of affected KMC tenants was carried out with good intentions as they also wanted to help these traders resume their business at some proper place so that they could be saved from financial problems.

He said that the encroachments were removed from city drains, parks and pavements to facilitate citizens.

The members of delegation said that their shops were removed a year agoand they were facing hardships since then. They said that they support the steps of the Mayor for the betterment of the city and hope that they would soon get the alternate place for doing their business.