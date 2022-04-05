UrduPoint.com

KMC Names Two Flyovers, Urban Forest After Personalities Who Served City Of Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 08:46 PM

On directives of Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation named two flyovers and an urban forest after Former Nazim Karachi Naimatullah Khan Advocate, world renowned Qawwal Amjad Farid Sabri and educationist Mrs. Dina Mistry in recognition of their outstanding services in their respective fields

According to the details here on Tuesday, council had passed three resolutions to name different places after personalities who have served the city of Karachi.

Under sections 85 and 86 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, it is permissible to name public places and routes within the limits of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation after persons who have rendered valuable services to the country.

The bridge at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi has been named after Naimatullah Khan Advocate. Khan was elected Member of Sindh Assembly in 1985 elections. In 2001, he was elected as Nazim Karachi and rendered significant services to the city.

He passed away at the age of 90 years on February 25, 2020 in Karachi.

Similarly, the underpass in Gharibabad has been named after renowned Qawwal Amjad Farid Sabri. He started learning the art of Qawwalu from the age of 9 and at the age of 12 he performed his art for the first time.

After the death of his father Ghulam Farid Sabri in 1994, Amjad Farid Sabri adopted his father's art and reached the heights of fame.

He had presented his father's Qawwalis with new style and innovation and this style was liked all over the world.

Amjad Farid Sabri soon gained worldwide fame for his distinctive style of and Naat recitation. He was shot dead by gunmen on June 22, 2016.

Likewise, Urban Forest in Clifton is named after Mrs. Dina Mistry. She was the Principal of BVS Parsi High school. She spent 60 years of her life educating the children of Karachi.

A Presidential Medal for Excellence was also awarded to her by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of valuable services in the field of education.

Mrs. Dina Mistry has been associated with the education sector all her life and had played her role in the education and training of many generations.

