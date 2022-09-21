UrduPoint.com

KMC Removes Encroachment In Three Distts Of Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

KMC removes encroachment in three distts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Encroachment department of KMC under the supervision of Senior Director Land Anti-Encroachment Imran Ahmad Rajput demolished several illegal shops during an operation against encroachment in three districts of metropolis on Wednesday.

The action was taken on directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a spokesman of the KMC on Wednesday.

Several huts, stalls, cabins and other items erected on the sides of the roads and footpaths were also seized.

Illegal shops established in Moti Lal Nehru Market of KMC in Jamshed Division of East District were demolished in this operation.

Director East Khursheed Mukarram, Deputy Director Amin Lakhani, Area Police, Estate department and the Anti-encroachment staff participated with heavy machinery.

Separately action was taken against encroachment in Gulshan Iqbal Division near Allama Shabbir Ahmed Osmani Road to Sabtain Imam Bargah.

Meanwhile, in the action against the use and sale of plastic shopping bags in Gulshan Division, a large number of plastic shopping bags were seized from departmental stores and other commercial centers located in Bahadurabad, Sharafabad, Char Minar and different areas.

Separately, illegally constructed shops were demolished in Jamshed Division of East District.

The Anti-Encroachment Department also conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Korangi no. 6 Market, in Korangi district and seized stalls, patharas and other items.

Meanwhile, in South District under the supervision of Director South Zain Malik, preparations have been made for an anti-encroachment operation near the lighthouse and instructions have been issued to the concerned staff.

The action against encroachments was being done in the light of the directives of the Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Waha.

He directed the Anti-Encroachment staff to immediately remove encroachments wherever they were established in the city and encroach on roads and footpaths.

The Anti-Encroachment department has asked the business community to cooperate in the operation and not allow encroachments outside their shops.

The vendors in KMC markets have also been directed to refrain from using and selling plastic shopping bags, or else all such shopping bags will be confiscated.

Those setting up illegal shops in KMC markets have also been warned to desist from the practice or action would be taken against them.

The Anti-Encroachment operation was being carried out on a daily basis and the concerned officers in all the seven districts of the city were participating in it with the help of heavy machinery.

