KMC serves city by holding Marigold Festival: Murtaza Wahab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:42 PM

Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has served the city by holding Marigold Festival at Frere Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has served the city by holding Marigold Festival at Frere Hall.

Sindh government fully support the KMC in these activities and keeping in view environmental pollution in Karachi, Sindh government is going to launch "Sarsabz Karachi" campaign under which massive plantation would be done, Murtaza Wahab passed these remarks while addressing Marigold festival's inauguration ceremony as a chief guest.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The CM Advisor said that they were witnessing positive change in Karachi, adding that lack of resources cannot hinder the way of works if sincere measures are taken.

He said that KMC and all DMCs are serving the people of the city within their jurisdiction.

Barrister Wahab said that KMC's parks department has restored beauty of Frere Hall.

He said that Karachiites have participated in the festival in large numbers which shows that they want to take participate in such events.

He said after Frere Hall, Marigold festival would be held in other parks too.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in plantation campaign.

Our upcoming generation would be benefited through these saplings which would turn into trees, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that citizens' participation in such a large number shows their interest towards flowers and plants.

Ahmed also expressed gratitude to the CM Advisor for appreciating the KMC.

He said that few months ago, the KMC was not able to pay salaries to employees but now the Chief Minister had increased the grant for KMC. Now officers salaries are paid and hopefully, the backlog would also be cleared.

He was of the view that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah himself looking after issues of KMC which is a welcoming sign.

"We also appreciate the support of Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Barrister Murtaza Wahab for KMC," the Administrator added.

Ahmed said that such festivals are need of the city and the same would be held in future as well. He said that holding of sports and other healthy activities would also continue in Karachi.

Director General Parks Taha Saleem said that we have to make Karachi green and beautiful, adding that cooperation of different departments for the event shows that we want to do so.

He said that this a good step and such events would be held in the future too.

