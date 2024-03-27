Kohat Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Recover Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Kohat Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered hashish from his possession
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered hashish from his possession.
Kohat police under the supervision of ASI Mehboob Khan and his team conducted raid and apprehended notorious drug dealer Wajidullah, also known as Haji Gul, from Jhwaki Banda area.
During the operation, police team seized 1.275 kilogram hashish from the dealer's possession.
According to the spokesperson of the Kohat police, a case has also been registered against the drug dealer at
Cantt police station for further investigation.
