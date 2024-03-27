Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Recover Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered hashish from his possession.

Kohat police under the supervision of ASI Mehboob Khan and his team conducted raid and apprehended notorious drug dealer Wajidullah, also known as Haji Gul, from Jhwaki Banda area.

During the operation, police team seized 1.275 kilogram hashish from the dealer's possession.

According to the spokesperson of the Kohat police, a case has also been registered against the drug dealer at

Cantt police station for further investigation.

