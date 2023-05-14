Kohat Police arrests two POs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) ::Billi Tang Police Kohat on Sunday carried out a major operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) and succeeded in arresting two persons in the remote area of Kamal Khel.

In the police operation led by SHO Billi Tang Waqar Afridi, two proclaimed offenders were arrested who were wanted in several cases including murder and attempt of murder, Police Control Kohat said.

Alleged criminals Misal Khan and Asadullah were detained along with weapons during a raid at a house.

The spokesman of Kohat Police has revealed that one repeater, one pistol, 3 chargers and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested criminals.

The criminals arrested in the operation were transferred to Billi Tang Police Station for further legal action.