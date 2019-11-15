KP Auqaf Dept announces district competitions of Hifz-o-Qiraat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department Thursday announced district level competitions of Hifz-o-Qiraat to select candidates for competing in 36th National Hifz-o-Qiraat Competition-2020

In this connection, letters were dispatched to deputy commissioners of all the districts of the province whereby directed to complete district level competitions up to November 23 and forward the Names of first, second and third position holders to Auqaf Department.

The KP Auqaf Department would hold provincial level hifz-o-qiraat competitions on December 18 and 19 respectively at Auqaf Auditorium Peshawar.

The top three position holders of provincial competitions would be nominated for 36th National Hifz-o-Qiraat Competition.