KP Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Ex Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

KP Chief Minister condoles death of Ex Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan here Saturday expressed sorrow and grief on the sad demise of former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Syed Usman Ali Shah.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

The late had also served as Federal Ombudsman.

