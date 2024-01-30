KP CM chairs meeting of urban mobility plan for Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah chaired an important meeting to discuss the matters related to the Urban Mobility Plan for divisional headquarters in Abbottabad which was held in Islamabad, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

Besides, the concerned authorities of NHA, Planning Commission and other Federal entities, officials of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the proposed options for the construction of an interchange on Hazara Motorway in order to connect it to Abbottabad city.

The participants were also briefed about the project regarding the dualization of NHA road from Havelian to Qalandar Abad and other important matters. It was informed on the occasion that NHA has chalked out its plan for constructing an interchange at Sherwan on Hazara Motorway to connect it to Abbottabad city, adding that CDWP has also approved PC-1 for that interchange.

“Construction of a flyover and tunnel is also part of this project", it was informed and added that the land acquisition process for the implementation of the project has also been initiated.

Similarly, in order to address the vehicular traffic issues in Abbottabad city, the project regarding dualization of NA-35 from Havelian to Qalandar Abad has been divided into three different packages.

The chief minister on the occasion, has directed the NHA and relevant provincial authorities to jointly visit the Abbottabad city and finalize strategies for implementation of aforementioned projects. "Final proposals regarding land acquisition and other related matters be submitted for the approval of caretaker provincial cabinet", he directed and said that traffic issue in Abbottabad city is getting worse with each passing day; it needs to be addressed once and for all.

He said that all the relevant departments and institutions would have to complete their respective responsibilities well in time for the purpose. The provincial government will extend its all-out support on a priority basis in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM chaired another meeting to discuss the matters regarding seat enhancement in the Medical and Nursing Colleges of the province. Besides his Advisor for health, Dr. Riaz Anwar and Spokesperson Brig(R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi, high-ups of the Ministry of Health, Pakistan Nursing Council and relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting agreed in principle with seat enhancement in Medical and Nursing Colleges. It was also agreed to start the second shift in the government Nursing Colleges of the province.

It was decided on the occasion that Medical and Nursing Colleges interested in seat enhancement would formally submit their applications to the relevant federal departments; and the departments would inspect the capacities of those colleges regarding seat enhancements.

The Colleges, fulfilling the set criteria to this effect would be allowed to enhance their seats in the relevant discipline. The Chief Minister speaking on the occasion, said that a significant increase in the skilled human power is the need of the hour adding that the provincial government is taking practical steps under a comprehensive and well-devised strategy in this regard.

He said that youth are 60% of our total population; we can make our youth a valuable asset to the nation by imparting them markets-oriented skills and training. He said that the provincial government has chalked out a Human Resource Export Strategy under which the youth of this province would be imparted with market-based crash courses and sent abroad for employment.

He added that the health sector of the province has a lot of capacity regarding the increase in skilled human power. We want to increase our human power in the health sector without compromising the quality.

He also asked the relevant federal departments to come forward and extend their support to the provincial government for this purpose, adding that we all have to play our respective roles in this national cause.