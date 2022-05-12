UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Completed Uplift Schemes In Matta

Published May 12, 2022

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday paid a day-long visit to district Swat, where he formally inaugurated three newly completed development projects including new building of Tehsil Complex Matta, Girls Degree College Kharizai and Burn and Trauma Center at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Matta

The Chief Minister on the occasion also performed the groundbreaking of various development projects which included construction of the campuses for Agriculture University Swat and University of Engineering and Technology, Rural Health Center Chaprial, upgradation of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, new building of Matta Police Station, Matta Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Tehsil Playground Matta, Family Water Park Matta, rehabilitation of 57 Km long Shamozai Chowk to Bagh Dheri road, widening and rehabilitation of 10 Km long Baryam Chowk to Wanai road, rehabilitation of 23 Km Long Matta Fazal Banda road, construction of Chaprial bypass road, construction of Fazal Banda to Jargoo Waterfall Road, Polytechnic Institute, Degree College Venai and construction of 132 KV Matta Grid Station.

Later, he also addressed the Matta Bar Association and urged the lawyer community to play their due role in providing justice to the poor and needy people, adding that the provincial government had introduced legal reforms to provide cheap and speedy justice to the common man.

Mahmood Khan further stated that chief ministers of the previous periods had focused only on the development of their respective districts, while he was focusing on the uniform development of the entire province. The Chief Minister said that he has worked day and night and put KPK on the path of sustainable development.

Former Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Minister Mohibullah and others also spoke on the occasion.

