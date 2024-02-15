Open Menu

KP CM Visits D.I.Khan To Review Law & Order Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM

KP CM visits D.I.Khan to review law & order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, during his visit to D.I. Khan the other day, presided over an important meeting at the Commissioner's office to review the law and order situation.

The CM also reviews progress on development projects and public welfare initiatives under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program with special focus on the development activities being carried out in the remote areas of the division and newly merged tribal districts.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Engineer Ahmed Jan, Incharge Chief Minister's Complaint Cell Jamil Swati, Commissioner DI Khan Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer D.I Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants, on the occasion, were briefed in details about the development projects in DI Khan division and told that a total of 496 development projects were being implemented across the division under the development plan of current fiscal year.

As per details, 215 projects are being executed in the district South Waziristan, 145 in district Tank and 136 in DI Khan.

The chief minister, on the occasion, underlined the need to speed up work on all the ongoing projects of public welfare and directed the authorities concerned that all those projects be completed within the stipulated timelines but without compromising on their quality.

He directed them to have special attention on the projects which are due for completion adding that the matter regarding release of funds for these projects should be taken up with the Finance and P&D departments.

Regional Police officer apprised the chief minister of security arrangements made for maintaining law and order during the recent general elections.

He also briefed the chief minister about the proposed security plan for peaceful holding of re-polling on six polling stations of the constituency NA 43 which is scheduled for 17th of this month.

The chief minister urged upon authorities to complete all preparations and arrangements in this regard well in time, further directing them to have close coordination with Pak Army, Frontier Constabulary and other concerned institutions for the purpose.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Law And Order Visit Progress Nasir Tank I Khan All NA-43

Recent Stories

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

33 minutes ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

33 minutes ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

33 minutes ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

45 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

45 minutes ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

45 minutes ago
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

45 minutes ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

55 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

56 minutes ago
 Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

56 minutes ago
 FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan