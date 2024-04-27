PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three of a family due to a lightning strike in Mansehra's Kundaw Ogi area.

In a message issued here, he expressed condolence and solidarity with the affected family.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become a province severely affected by climate change after the terrorism. He said the incidents of lightning strikes, storms, floods and other natural calamities had constantly increased, adding that in such circumstances, the Federal government should extend support to the province.

The adviser suggested that it was better that the federation should provide financial support to KP people and the government affected by terrorism and climate change.

He further said that due representation should be given to the province in the national policy on climate change and carbon plus, apart from giving a legitimate share of KP. He said that more than forty per cent of the forests of the country were located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were protected by the provincial government and the people within their limited resources.

He said that the support of the federal government to KP would directly benefit the federation besides protecting the natural resources and strengthening the national unity.