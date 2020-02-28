UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Imparts Training To Workers Of Bahria Dastarkhwan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Swat Friday held Food Safety training for the workers of Bahria Dastakhawan

The training was part of the endeavors initiated by KP food authority to train and give orientation to workforce involved in food preparation, serving and distribution.

The trainees were also imparted basic knowledge of modern day storage techniques.

It is worth mentioning that KP Food Authority has started a campaign to highlight importance of hygiene and cleanliness to food workers.

