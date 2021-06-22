KP food authority intensifies crackdown against food adulterators

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Tuesday carried out various successful operation against food adulteration in various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Tuesday carried out various successful operation against food adulteration in various parts of the province.

The food authority has sealed overall 4633 premises for charges on adulteration and violating standard hygienic condition across the province.

The authority during a raid at counterfeit beverage factory in Shabqadar tehsil Charsadda seized 10,000 liters of unhealthy beverages.

The food officials said they arrested four people and recovered fake 10000 liters beverages from the factory being manufactured on branded companies Names.

During the raid unhealthy hazardous chemicals used in the production of beverages were also seized.

The food authority also seized more than 1000 kg fake packing material and empty bottles .

In another raid , the food authority sealed a bakery and halwa production unit on poor hygienic condition and using substandard food items in D.

I Khan. Similarly, a restaurant was also sealed for not meeting health and cleanliness standard.

According to the authority, action was also taken against food adulteration in district in distrct Bannu and Dir Upper in which spices factory was sealed for producing banned China Salt.

In Dir Upper, more than 200 Kg of China Salt was seized during checking of general stores and shops.

Similarly , 200 liters of counterfeit drinks were seized in Gram Chashma Chitral and the authority imposed heavy fines.

Appreciating the actions of the field teams against food adulteration, DG Shahruk Ali Khan said provision of safe food to the people is the topmost priority of the authority. He said there would be no tolerance on quality of food and strict actions would be taken all those involved in food adulteration.

He said that the authority officials were regularly conducting raids on eatery outlets monitor the food business in order to ensure provision of safe food.