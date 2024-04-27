Open Menu

KP Food Minister Visits Wheat Godown In Nowshehra

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KP food minister visits wheat godown in Nowshehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru paid a visit to the Azakhel wheat godown in Nowshehra, the other day.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary Food Zarif ul Muani along with other officials concerned.

The minister was briefed about the process of procurement of wheat and the measures taken for its safe storage in the warehouse.

During the visit, Zahir Shah Toru stated that the provincial cabinet had decided to purchase local wheat, aiming not only to procure quality wheat but also yielding significant financial benefits to the province.

He revealed that the provincial cabinet had approved the purchase of 600,000 metric tons of wheat for the year, setting the rate at 3,900 rupees per 40 kilograms, aligned with Federal, Punjab and Balochistan government rates.

Regarding the welfare of local growers, Shah assured that their interests would be safeguarded at all costs.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment toward transparency, highlighting ongoing efforts to digitize the administrative affairs of the food department to ensure accountability.

Zahir Shah Toru extended that five-member committee has also been constituted, comprising officials from the agriculture department, administration, and NAB to oversee the procurement, transportation, quality control, and prevention of malpractice during the whole procurement process.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Toru pledged exemplary punishment for anyone found involved in malpractice.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Punjab Agriculture Visit All From Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

8 minutes ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

16 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

16 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan