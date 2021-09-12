UrduPoint.com

KP Food Safety Authority Operations In Peshawar, Mardan And Nowshera Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

KP Food Safety Authority operations in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Operation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority continued in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera.

This was stated by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while talking to media men here on Sunday.

He said action was taken against the factory for manufacturing unhealthy chips and sweets on Phandu Road Peshawar and later on sealed it besides imposing a heavy fine on the owner.

During the visit two chip factories and a sweets unit were sealed for violating hygiene norms.

He disclosed that five bakery units were also sealed due to poor quality and use of rotten eggs in Mardan.

He said dozens of rotten eggs and about 500 kg of unhealthy sweets were seized in the operation while more than 300 kg of expired flavors used in spices manufactured in Nowshera were also recovered.

He said the KP Food Safety Authority also registered cases against food manufacturers units in Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera.

