KP governor chairs 12th senate meeting of AUP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday chaired the 12th Senate meeting of Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) here at the governor house.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad Barkwal, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jahan Bakht, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, officers of Department of Higher Education, Department of Agriculture, Department of Finance and Establishment, representatives of Higher Education Commission and other representatives of the Senate were present in the meeting.

The meeting approved the promotion of current Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jahan Bakht as Professor in Personal Grade 22 unanimously.

In the meeting, the agenda of the proposed amendments in the University Statutes by the Committee of the University Syndicate was handed over to the Senate Sub-Committee and directed to submit a report on the proposed amendments to the Senate by June 25.

The senate also approved award tenure to six TTS professors of the university, minutes of the seventh session of the university.

The annual plan work of the university 2023-24 was handed over to the Senate sub-committee for revision according to the annual budget of the university.

The meeting also approved giving the status of emeritus professor to the current and former vice-chancellors of the university.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that the role of agricultural university in agricultural research was important, adding that the AUP would have to contribute to the development of the province through its education and research.

Kundi emphasized on the provision of education to the students according to the demand and challenges of the current age.

He directed the university administration to pay special attention to innovative research to make the province self-sufficient in the agricultural sector.