KP Governor Offers Eid Prayer, Intermingles With People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday offered Eid prayer at Governor House and prayed for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
He also prayed for eternal peace of martyrs and unity of Muslims Ummah.
Later, he intermingled with worshipers after the prayer. The people greeted the Governor.
Besides others, the prayer was attended by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and other senior officers.
