KP Govt Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 12:20 AM

KP govt announces cabinet reshuffle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a reshuffle in its cabinet portfolios, with several ministers, special assistants, and advisors receiving new assignments. The decision was issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday .

According to the notification, Khaleeq ur Rehman, who previously held the portfolio of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, has been assigned the Health Department. Dr. Amjad Ali has been elevated from Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) to a full minister.

Fazal Shakoor has been given charge of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums, while Pakhtoon Yar Khan will now serve as Minister for sports & Youth Affairs.

Meanwhile, Syed Fakhar Jehan has been assigned Public Health Engineering.

Advisors also saw changes in responsibilities. Ihtehsam Ali, earlier Advisor on Health, has been shifted to Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, while Zahid Chenzeb will now oversee the Labour Department.

Among SACMs, Arbab Muhammad Asim has been allocated Elementary & Secondary education (E&SE), and Muhammad Israr has been moved from Commerce to Irrigation. Additionally, Hameed ur Rehman, MPA from Bajaur, has been appointed as SACM. The reshuffle is aimed at improving governance and ensuring efficiency in service delivery, according to officials.

