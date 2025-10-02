KP Govt Announces Cabinet Reshuffle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 12:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a reshuffle in its cabinet portfolios, with several ministers, special assistants, and advisors receiving new assignments. The decision was issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday .
According to the notification, Khaleeq ur Rehman, who previously held the portfolio of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, has been assigned the Health Department. Dr. Amjad Ali has been elevated from Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) to a full minister.
Fazal Shakoor has been given charge of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums, while Pakhtoon Yar Khan will now serve as Minister for sports & Youth Affairs.
Meanwhile, Syed Fakhar Jehan has been assigned Public Health Engineering.
Advisors also saw changes in responsibilities. Ihtehsam Ali, earlier Advisor on Health, has been shifted to Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, while Zahid Chenzeb will now oversee the Labour Department.
Among SACMs, Arbab Muhammad Asim has been allocated Elementary & Secondary education (E&SE), and Muhammad Israr has been moved from Commerce to Irrigation. Additionally, Hameed ur Rehman, MPA from Bajaur, has been appointed as SACM. The reshuffle is aimed at improving governance and ensuring efficiency in service delivery, according to officials.
Recent Stories
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..
Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..
Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis
Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt announces cabinet reshuffle6 minutes ago
-
Telemetry system vital to ensure transparent water monitoring: Rana26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan standing strong on diplomatic front: Huzaifa Rehman36 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Observes Latif Day to Promote Bhittai’s Philosophy36 minutes ago
-
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal52 minutes ago
-
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan52 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park53 minutes ago
-
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident53 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program for growers53 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP53 minutes ago
-
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam53 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident57 minutes ago