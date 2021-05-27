KP govt approves Rs 1.444bn project for conservation, protection of wildlife in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has approved a mega project worth Rs 1.444 billion for conservation, protection and management of wildlife in all seven merged tribal districts and practical work on its various components would formally begin after announcement of provincial budget 2012-22.

Officials in KP Wildlife Department told APP on Thursday that a mega "Integrated Development Forestry Project (IDFP) worth Rs1.444 million has been approved by KP Government under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP 2020-21) for protection, breeding and up-keeping of an endangered wildlife in semi-natural conditions.

The official said a vast non utilized land available in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai and Mohmand tribal districts would be utilized for establishment of wildlife parks, game reserves and breeding centers on modern lines.

Under the three years project, Rs 123.775 million would be spent on establishment of protected areas for wildlife conservation and development works in merged tribal districts. Similarly, Rs 50.135 million would be spent for purchase of machinery and equipment to strengthen wildlife there.

Special focus would be made on development, education and wildlife awareness programs of tribal people for which Rs 43.040 million would be spent. Likewise, Rs 71.050 million were allocated for pay and allowances of newly recruiting officers and staff of the wildlife in merged areas.

While confirming approval of the mega wildlife project in merged areas, Chief Conservator Wildlife Department, Dr Mohsin Farooq told that 653 new posts were approved for wildlife department by KP Government department to strengthen conservation, breeding and protection programs in the seven merged tribal districts.

With assistance of Zoological Survey of Pakistan, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Islamabad, he said that the KP Wildlife Department would launch an inclusive survey for estimation of wildlife and scientific management of wild species in merged areas.

He said sports hunting was regulated to stabilize partridges' population in selected game reserves and permit fee enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per permit. The revenue of Markhor trophy hunting programme was also enhanced from US$351,300 to US$512,500 in a bid to protect this national animal of Pakistan.

The Chief Conservator said that KP government was taking lead role in implementation of the Prime Minister's vision after his announcement regarding establishment of 15 national parks including nine new in all provinces under 'Protective Area Initiative', adding it was a landmark initiative that would help strengthen wildlife in Pakistan.

As a result of the government's prudent policies to bolster green sector, he said that the protected areas of wildlife had been enhanced to 14.23 percent of total land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and efforts would be made to increase it up to 20 percent by 2023 after inclusion of merged areas.

Five national wildlife parks are being established at Kumrat, Ansoo Lake, Satara Nand in Mansehra and Palas Kohistan. Similarly, six national parks have already been established including Saiful Malook and Lalusir in Mansehra, Nathiagali and Ayubia in Abbottabad and Chitral Gol in Chitral besides eight wildlife parks, nine pheasantries and 15 breeding enclosures in KP, he told and added that two new community managed game reserves and cheer pheasants center were rehabilitated in Manshera district.

Gulzar Rehman, Forest Department's Conservator South told APP that the frequency of the migratory birds including houbara bustard, Russian Doves, ducks and cranes were enhanced to Pakistan from Central Asian Republics due to increase of their favorite flora following an increased forests due to Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BATP).

"Over 10 new jungles including mega Ghari Chandan and Azakhel forests near Peshawar raised under BTAP, had created breeding grounds for wildlife including falcons, bears, houbara, cranes, bears, common leopard, dove, ducks, monkeys, foxes, wolves, jackals, pigeons, pheasants Monal, Koklas, Kaleej, Tragopan, black and grey partridges and national bird Chakor to thrive", he told.

Terming 10 BTAP as an important initiative in green sector especially for wildlife and environment perspective, the official said beekeeping sector has also achieved upward growth in recent years after enhancement of bees-flora plants in KP.

Under Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) Project, he said a survey of indigenous pheasants and animals besides Grey Langur monkey was conducted which revealed a substantial increase in number of leopards, bears, gorals, monkeys, pheasants, partridges and birds in forests of Hazara Division.

Dr Mohsin Farooq said noose around illegal hunters and poachers were tightened in KP and about 65 Demoisell cranes were seized at Daraban checkpost on March 25 this year.