KP Govt Committed To Protect Rights Of Journalists: Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

KP Govt committed to protect rights of journalists: Saif

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Thursday said the PTI government was working for protection of rights of journalists and assured to resolve all their issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Thursday said the PTI government was working for protection of rights of journalists and assured to resolve all their issues.

He was talking to a joint delegation of journalists from Peshawar Press Club, Bara Press Club and Landi Kotal Press Club, who called on the KP government spokesman over illegal arrest of a Bara based senior journalist Khadim Afridi.

The delegation demanded immediate release of the journalist and said that all the journalists' organisations were concerned about the arrest of the journalist.

Saif assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the stakeholders and assured all legal options for early release of the journalist. He also assured full support of the government to a delegation of Tribal Journalists.

