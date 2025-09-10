- Home
Mansehra Police Announce Crackdown On TikTok Vulgarity, Weapon Display, Timber Mafia And Drug Dealers
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur Wednesday has announced a decisive and district-wide crackdown against vulgar content on social media, particularly TikTok, the illegal display of weapons, the timber mafia destroying forests, and drug trafficking.
In a strict order issued to all DSPs and SHOs, he directed immediate legal action against TikTokers involved in promoting obscenity, with FIRs to be registered within 12 hours of any such content surfacing. He warned that SHOs who fail to act will be removed from duty.
The DPO also imposed a complete ban on the display of weapons on social media, saying that glorification of “Kalashnikov culture” would result in the arrest of culprits as well as suspension of negligent officers.
Highlighting a zero-tolerance policy towards deforestation, Gandapur said that even a single illegally cut tree or collusion with the timber mafia would invite strict departmental and legal action against concerned officials. Similarly, he instructed that no leniency will be shown towards drug dealers, and any SHO failing to take action against them will also be dismissed from his post.
The DPO stressed that preserving Mansehra’s social values, natural beauty, and law and order is the foremost priority of the police. “Social media cannot be allowed to spread immorality or lawlessness. No one will be permitted to damage the environment, ethics, or peace,” he added, vowing strict implementation of his directive.
