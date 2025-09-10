Special ward set up to tackle post-flood diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Mayo Hospital, Dr. Haroon Hamid, on Wednesday said that a Flood Relief Centre has been established in the emergency department, with 30 percent of the unit dedicated to treating post-flood patients.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the wake of recent floods, a surge in health issues such as skin infections, dengue, malaria, snake bites, and other epidemic diseases has been reported in different parts of Punjab.

To address the situation, Mayo Hospital Lahore has established a dedicated ward and deployed special medical staff for the treatment of flood-affected patients, he added.

He said that the hospital has adequate supplies of anti-snake venom, rabies vaccine, and tetanus toxoid (TT) to respond to emergencies.

Dr. Hamid emphasized that timely medical response is crucial to controlling the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas, and urged the public to seek immediate treatment in case of symptoms.