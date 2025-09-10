Open Menu

Special Ward Set Up To Tackle Post-flood Diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Special ward set up to tackle post-flood diseases: CEO Mayo Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Mayo Hospital, Dr. Haroon Hamid, on Wednesday said that a Flood Relief Centre has been established in the emergency department, with 30 percent of the unit dedicated to treating post-flood patients.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the wake of recent floods, a surge in health issues such as skin infections, dengue, malaria, snake bites, and other epidemic diseases has been reported in different parts of Punjab.

To address the situation, Mayo Hospital Lahore has established a dedicated ward and deployed special medical staff for the treatment of flood-affected patients, he added.

He said that the hospital has adequate supplies of anti-snake venom, rabies vaccine, and tetanus toxoid (TT) to respond to emergencies.

Dr. Hamid emphasized that timely medical response is crucial to controlling the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas, and urged the public to seek immediate treatment in case of symptoms.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

4 hours ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

10 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

10 hours ago
 WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

15 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

17 hours ago
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

15 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

15 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

15 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

19 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

15 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan