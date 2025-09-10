Open Menu

WSSC Continues Drainage Channel Cleaning Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM

WSSC continues drainage channel cleaning drive

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) is continuing its large-scale cleaning operation of drainage channels across the city.

As part of the campaign, cleaning work is being carried out in Baran Abad, Mohallah Jogianwala, Koocha Masoom Shah, Liaqat Park, Mohallah Jumma Shah, Dewala, Nad Ali Shah, Haqnawaz Park, GPO Chowk, and several other key locations.

The initiative aims to improve the city’s drainage system and ensure smooth water flow, particularly during the monsoon season.

WSSC has urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration by avoiding encroachments on drains and refraining from throwing plastic bottles and waste into them.

Residents have been asked to play their role as responsible citizens to maintain cleanliness in the city.

