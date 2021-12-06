UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Boost Tourism In Region: Faisal Amin Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:40 PM

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said that KP government was making all efforts and utilizing available resources to preserve and protect the archeological heritage of the province which will boost tourism in the region

Talking to APP, he said that the conservation, rehabilitation and development work has been started at Kafir Kot Temples at Dera Ismail Khan. "The project is being executed by Directorate of Archeology and Museum," he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that the initiative will attract local as well as foreign tourists in the country as KP province is home to many ancient sites, including Buddhist monastery considered the most imposing relics in Gandhara.

According to KPCTA, Peshawar Museum one of the biggest museum of Gandhara art in the world was established in 1906. Recently conservation work was done in this museum and now open for general public.

While conservation works on Derajat Museum Dera Ismail Khan was continued by Directorate of Archeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Beautiful specimen of 1880s heritage architecture which was supposed to be demolished now being rehabilitated to its original form and design, and was perfect example of adaptive re-use.

