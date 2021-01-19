UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Ease New Companies' Registration Process For Economic Zone: Abdul Karim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

KP govt to ease new companies' registration process for economic zone: Abdul Karim

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim Tuesday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to make the registration process ease for new companies to be set up in new economic zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim Tuesday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to make the registration process ease for new companies to be set up in new economic zones.

During a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordination Sartaj Ahmed Khan at Civil Secretariat, Abdul Karim agreed to start one window operation for ease registration of new companies and economic and industrial growth.

On the occasion FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed welcomed approval of new economic zones by the government each in DI Khan and Bannu and said it would bring economic revolution in Southern districts of KP.

He demanded inauguration of special economic zones in Chitral and Ghazi besides resolving the issues of mines and minerals, Gem and jewelry industries.

The CM's aides welcomed the recommendations of FPCCI and expressed resolve to address all the issues of business community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Jewelry Chitral Chamber Ghazi Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

2 minutes ago

DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

2 minutes ago

Domestic Terrorism Represents Major Threat to US - ..

2 minutes ago

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehma ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.