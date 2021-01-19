KP govt to ease new companies' registration process for economic zone: Abdul Karim

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim Tuesday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to make the registration process ease for new companies to be set up in new economic zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim Tuesday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to make the registration process ease for new companies to be set up in new economic zones.

During a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordination Sartaj Ahmed Khan at Civil Secretariat, Abdul Karim agreed to start one window operation for ease registration of new companies and economic and industrial growth.

On the occasion FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed welcomed approval of new economic zones by the government each in DI Khan and Bannu and said it would bring economic revolution in Southern districts of KP.

He demanded inauguration of special economic zones in Chitral and Ghazi besides resolving the issues of mines and minerals, Gem and jewelry industries.

The CM's aides welcomed the recommendations of FPCCI and expressed resolve to address all the issues of business community.