KP Govt To Monitor New Schedule Of Power Loadhsedding, Warns Strict Action Over Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that the provincial government would monitor the implementation of new electricity loadshedding schedule and warned that strict action would be taken against violation of the schedule.

According to Saif, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the rampant load shedding in the province, and strictly instructed the PESCO chief to reduce the loadshedding hours, after which a new unanimously agreed schedule was issued by the latter.

The Information Advisor said that the PESCO chief assured to reduce the loadshedding hours from 22 hours to 18 hours, adding that more pragmatic steps would be taken to further reduce the prolonged power loadshedding period in the scorching summer.

