UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Upgrades Status Of Tehsil Allai To New District

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KP Govt upgrades status of tehsil Allai to new district

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday upgraded the legal status of sub-division Allai to a new district in Hazara Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday upgraded the legal status of sub-division Allai to a new district in Hazara Division.

In a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Revenue and Estate Department stated that new district of Allai has a total of 521 square feet area and total population was 180,414 as per census 2017.

The newly upgraded District Allai has eight union councils including Banna, Bateela, Batkul, Biari, Jambera, Pashto, Rashang, and Sakargah.

It was mentioned here that Allai was a tehsil of district Battagram in Hazara Division.

Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan handed over the formal notification of district Allai to ex-Special Assistant for Revenue and Estate, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Allai 2017 Government

Recent Stories

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caret ..

KP governor administers oath to Azam Khan as caretaker CM

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Luna ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Lunar New Year

26 minutes ago
 Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank fa ..

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army

7 minutes ago
 Germany faces backlash over refusal to give Ukrain ..

Germany faces backlash over refusal to give Ukraine tanks

39 seconds ago
 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) completes fi ..

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) completes five ABC laying projects

40 seconds ago
 Death penalty awarded to accused involved in cop m ..

Death penalty awarded to accused involved in cop murder

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.