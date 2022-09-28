KP Prosecution Dept, Musawi Organization hold khuli katchehry

The Directorate of Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Musawi International Research Organization held a Khuli Katchehri in the office of District Public Prosecutor Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Musawi International Research Organization held a Khuli Katchehri in the office of District Public Prosecutor Swat.

Regional Director Prosecution, Malakand Division, Saeed Nadeem, District Public Prosecutor Swat Anwar Ali Khan, Deputy Director Monitoring Zeeshanullah and representative of Musawi Organization attended the katchehry, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Regional Director Prosecution, Malakand Division, and District Public Prosecutor Swat listened to the problems and complaints of people and issued on the spot directives.

On the occasion, people expressed confidence in KP Prosecution Services and suggested holding of more khuli katchehries to provide masses a chance to apprise authorities about their complaints.