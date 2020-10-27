KP PSC recommends appointment of three professors of Economics

Upon the recommendation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, the Competent Authority has appointed three male Assistant Professors (PBS-18) in the subject of Economics at Higher Education Department with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Upon the recommendation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, the Competent Authority has appointed three male Assistant Professors (PBS-18) in the subject of Economics at Higher education Department with immediate effect.

According to details Mr. Abdul Ala Noman S/O Muhammad Rahim Karak has been appointed at GDC, Sabir Abad Karak and Mr. Arshad Ali S/o Tajamul Shah Mardan have been appointed at GPGJC Saidu Sharif, Swat.