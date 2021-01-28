KP residents to avail free healthcare from empaneled hospitals in Islamabad, Lahore : Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangashon on Thursday said that free healthcare services were available for residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from empaneled hospitals of Islamabad and Lahore under Sehat Card Plus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangashon on Thursday said that free healthcare services were available for residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from empaneled hospitals of Islamabad and Lahore under Sehat Card Plus.

He said that the anyone having permanent KP address in CNIC will be entitled to avail free health care facilities from empaneled hospitals.

The empaneled hospital in the capital Islamabad were Akber Nazi Teaching Hospital, Isra Islamic Foundation Limited, Riphah International Hospital , Islamabad International Hospital and Research Institute, NORI, HBS Trust , Zobia Hospital , Medikay Cardic Center and Rawal Foundation.

The designated hospitals in Lahore were Aadi l Hosptial, Kishwar sultanta Hospital, Faran Hospital, Al-Khidmat Teaching Mandroorah Hospital, Central Park Teaching Hospital, Orthopedic Medical Complex, Ch.

M. Akra Teaching and Research Hospital, Arif Memorial Hospital, Sharif Hospital, Al-Shafi Hospital, Life Care Hospital, Surgical Hospital, Akhar Saeed Trust Hospital, Asghari Begum Hospital, Family Hospital, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Lahore Care Hospital, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, Avicenna Hospital, Rasheed Hospital, Hussain Memorial Hospital.

Kamaran Bangash said that free health care facility would be extended to southern districts of Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D. I Khan by 31 January after which Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be first province giving universal free health services to entire population.