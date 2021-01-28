UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Residents To Avail Free Healthcare From Empaneled Hospitals In Islamabad, Lahore : Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

KP residents to avail free healthcare from empaneled hospitals in Islamabad, Lahore : Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangashon on Thursday said that free healthcare services were available for residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from empaneled hospitals of Islamabad and Lahore under Sehat Card Plus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangashon on Thursday said that free healthcare services were available for residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from empaneled hospitals of Islamabad and Lahore under Sehat Card Plus.

He said that the anyone having permanent KP address in CNIC will be entitled to avail free health care facilities from empaneled hospitals.

The empaneled hospital in the capital Islamabad were Akber Nazi Teaching Hospital, Isra Islamic Foundation Limited, Riphah International Hospital , Islamabad International Hospital and Research Institute, NORI, HBS Trust , Zobia Hospital , Medikay Cardic Center and Rawal Foundation.

The designated hospitals in Lahore were Aadi l Hosptial, Kishwar sultanta Hospital, Faran Hospital, Al-Khidmat Teaching Mandroorah Hospital, Central Park Teaching Hospital, Orthopedic Medical Complex, Ch.

M. Akra Teaching and Research Hospital, Arif Memorial Hospital, Sharif Hospital, Al-Shafi Hospital, Life Care Hospital, Surgical Hospital, Akhar Saeed Trust Hospital, Asghari Begum Hospital, Family Hospital, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Lahore Care Hospital, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, Avicenna Hospital, Rasheed Hospital, Hussain Memorial Hospital.

Kamaran Bangash said that free health care facility would be extended to southern districts of Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D. I Khan by 31 January after which Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be first province giving universal free health services to entire population.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nuclear Kohat Karak Lakki Marwat I Khan January Family From

Recent Stories

Multinational Naval Drill Aman - Manifestation Of ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

20 minutes ago

Bangladesh to launch vaccination drive for cricket ..

3 seconds ago

Civil Judge killed in road accident

5 seconds ago

Brick kiln sealed in sargodha

17 minutes ago

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global g ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.