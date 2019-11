(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly , Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday met with Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood at Islamabad

They discussed matters relating to education and issue of students in Hazara Division.

Federal Minister assured cooperation to KP Speaker in resolution of problems faced by students in Hazara.