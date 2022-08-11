UrduPoint.com

KP To Construct New Buildings In Three Central Prisons

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KP to construct new buildings in three central prisons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will construct additional buildings in Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan and Bunnu jails to accommodate the administrative and surveillance staff with an estimated cost of 492.9 million rupees.

According to the Home Department KP, an amount of 9.45 million has been allocated for payment to the consultants of these projects. It said there was a need for extra offices for administrative staff and high-rise structures for surveillance purposes in central jails of the three districts. The planned project has also been accorded approval from the quarters concerned.

According to the estimation, the construction of new buildings in Central Jail Bannu would cost Rs171 million rupees, whereas in Dera Ismail Khan Jail the construction of planned new buildings would cost 171.4 million rupees. In Haripur Jail the cost of construction of new buildings was estimated at 141 million rupees.

An estimated period of seven years has been set to complete these projects, the sources said adding that sanitation systems of these prisons would also be upgraded with the allocated amount.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Dera Ismail Khan Haripur From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

4 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

4 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

4 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.