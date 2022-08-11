KP to construct new buildings in three central prisons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will construct additional buildings in Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan and Bunnu jails to accommodate the administrative and surveillance staff with an estimated cost of 492.9 million rupees.

According to the Home Department KP, an amount of 9.45 million has been allocated for payment to the consultants of these projects. It said there was a need for extra offices for administrative staff and high-rise structures for surveillance purposes in central jails of the three districts. The planned project has also been accorded approval from the quarters concerned.

According to the estimation, the construction of new buildings in Central Jail Bannu would cost Rs171 million rupees, whereas in Dera Ismail Khan Jail the construction of planned new buildings would cost 171.4 million rupees. In Haripur Jail the cost of construction of new buildings was estimated at 141 million rupees.

An estimated period of seven years has been set to complete these projects, the sources said adding that sanitation systems of these prisons would also be upgraded with the allocated amount.