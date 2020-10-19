KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide Sehet Card to all: Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra along with Excise Minister, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal inaugurated Talai Tourists Spot and 8km Sarwar Mela to Khoga Serai Road in Orakzai district the other day.

On the occasion MPAs, Shah Faisal Khan, Shafiq Afridi, Riaz Shaheen, Secretary Irrigation, Muhammad Tahir, DC Orakzai, Wasil Khan, MD Tourism, Junaid Khan, area elites and large number of people were present.

The Finance Minister said during the current fiscal year, the provincial government was spending Rs550 million on promotion of tourism in Orakzai district adding the amount would be increased every year.

Likewise, he said the amount of Sehet car will be increased to Rs one million from Rs 0.6 million besides, every citizen of KP would now get the Sehet Insaf Card.

He said the performance of the hospital established under public-private-partnership in Orakzai was praiseworthy and the government was trying to further enhance its credibility. He said Ghazi Ghazan Jamal played an important role in development of Orakzai district and promotion of tourism activities in this area.

Before merger, development work was considered as a favor in tribal districts but now we consider it our responsibility to work for prosperity of the area under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Contrary to the past, he said the development budget for tribal districts will now be increased every year that will change the destiny of tribal people. The Minister said there was no concept of tourism in this area in the past but the incumbent government by strengthening the economy brought revolution in the tourism sector in this neglected area.

He said with the introduction of eco tourism opportunities for new jobs would be created and we will try our best to explore new tourists' resorts in Tirah valley.

Earlier, Excise Minister, Ghazan Jamal in his address thanked the participants for joining the function and said there were numerous opportunities for promotion of tourism in the area and all we needed to explore and present it to local and foreign tourists. He hoped that the government would succeed in its endeavors.

Secretary Irrigation, Tahir Orakzai in his address threw a detailed light on the historical, geographical and tourism importance of the area and hinted upon introducing irrigation systems in the area on the pattern of settled districts.

He said his department has done a lot of work in this regard on this project and added that the step would bring a positive change in the lives of tribal people.