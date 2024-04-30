Open Menu

KP To Save Rs 04bln By Books' Reuse Policy: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam on Tuesday said Rs 04 billion would be saved by the books reuse policy at schools.

Presiding over a meeting of the Elementary and Secondary education and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook board here, he said the printing of 34 million books in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed for this year, while last year, 56.3 million books were printed.

He said a ban has been imposed on buying and selling of new and old textbooks.

He said funds would be released to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board for printing of textbooks on time.

From next year, school teachers, and students would be given gifts for keeping books in good condition, said Muzamil Aslam.

Additional Secretary Abdullah Ikram and Chairman Textbook Board Syed Saqlain Gilani participated in the meeting.

Advisor Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated Elementary and Secondary Education and Chairman Textbook Board on the reuse policy of books.

