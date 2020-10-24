UrduPoint.com
KPBA Hazara Chapters Displays Final List Of Candidate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

KPBA Hazara chapters displays final list of candidate

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBA) Hazara chapter Saturday notified the final list of candidates that would contest for election 2020-21 those would be held on 28th October.

According to the notification, 24 candidates would contest for the six seats of KPBA from 8 districts of Hazara division.

For the two seats of Mansehra and Battagram six candidates would contest, 6 candidates for one seat of district Haripur, 10 candidates for two seats of district Abbottabad while for the one seat of Kohistan and Shangla two candidates would contest one on one.

Male and female candidates for KPBA and their supporters are busy in the campaign and visiting all-district bar associations of the Hazara division to convince the lawyer's fraternity.

According to the final list of candidates for election 2020-21 which has been displayed the elections would be held on 28th Oct from 8:30 am to 3 pm without any interruption.

