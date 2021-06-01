KPC receives Rs. 2 mln grant from federal govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Press Information Department (PID) Karachi Iram Tanveer Tuesday, on behalf of Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcasting, handed over a cheque of Rs. 2 million to the office bearers of Karachi Press Club.

During her visit to KPC, DG PID Karachi Iram Tanveer addressing the officer bearers of Press Club said that the KPC had a historic status. The organization had played an everlasting role for strengthening the democracy in the country and the KPC has always emerged as robust voice for the oppressed.

Iram Tanveer said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will continue to cooperate with the Karachi Press Club. The government wanted to leave no stone unturned for the welfare of Journalists.

Press Club President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti on the occasion thanking the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for financial assistance to the KPC, said that government and media were the two important pillars of state, and mutual cooperation between the two could help in building an ideal society.

KPC Joint Secretary Saqib Saghir, Treasurer Waheed Rajpar, Governing Body members Abdul Wasi Qureshi and Farooq Sami were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the DG PID also distributed cheques issued by the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the treatment of journalists suffering from illnesses.