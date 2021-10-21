KPCTA arranges city tour for orphans, street children

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Thursday arranged City tour for orphans and street children to highlight the historical sites in Peshawar and support orphans.

Over 40 male and female orphans and street children were given a whirlwind tour to Peshawar Zoo, Gor Khatree, Sethi House and Peshawar Museum.

The orphans and street children enjoyed the visit to the Peshawar Zoo and other historic places and termed it a good gesture on the part of KPCTA, Hayatabad Ladies Lions Club, Peshawar Traffic Police and Wildlife Department.

The tour started from Peshawar Zoo where the children visited various sections and enjoyed activities at play land.

The picnickers then proceeded to Gor Khatree where Research Officer, Ahmad Faraz briefed them about the British-era fire brigade and other antiques and antiquities excavated from the historical site.

The visitors were provided an opportunity of amusement when a live magic show was arranged during the visit to the Sethi House.

The Peshawar Museum was the last destination for the children. The children were briefed about the Peshawar Museum and the ancient items and antiques including Buddha stupa, Buddhism relics, coins, art, sculptures, , manuscripts, statues, ancient books, early versions of the Holy Quran, weapons, dresses, jewellery, Kalash effigies, inscriptions, paintings of the Mughal and later periods, household materials and pottery as well as local and Persian handicrafts.

On this occasion, KPCTA Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi said that these children are part of our society and that we are duty bound to provide them opportunities of enjoyment and entertainment.

He said that the activity was a great opportunity to enhance the knowledge of the new generation regarding the ancient history of the city and get apprise them of the old cultural heritage.

Officials of KPCTA and members of Hayatabad Ladies Lions Club including Shabana Abdullah, Aneela Khalid, Zahid Ghafoor, Beenish Irfan and others accompanied children during the tour.