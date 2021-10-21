UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Arranges City Tour For Orphans, Street Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:48 PM

KPCTA arranges city tour for orphans, street children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Thursday arranged City tour for orphans and street children to highlight the historical sites in Peshawar and support orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Thursday arranged City tour for orphans and street children to highlight the historical sites in Peshawar and support orphans.

Over 40 male and female orphans and street children were given a whirlwind tour to Peshawar Zoo, Gor Khatree, Sethi House and Peshawar Museum.

The orphans and street children enjoyed the visit to the Peshawar Zoo and other historic places and termed it a good gesture on the part of KPCTA, Hayatabad Ladies Lions Club, Peshawar Traffic Police and Wildlife Department.

The tour started from Peshawar Zoo where the children visited various sections and enjoyed activities at play land.

The picnickers then proceeded to Gor Khatree where Research Officer, Ahmad Faraz briefed them about the British-era fire brigade and other antiques and antiquities excavated from the historical site.

The visitors were provided an opportunity of amusement when a live magic show was arranged during the visit to the Sethi House.

The Peshawar Museum was the last destination for the children. The children were briefed about the Peshawar Museum and the ancient items and antiques including Buddha stupa, Buddhism relics, coins, art, sculptures, , manuscripts, statues, ancient books, early versions of the Holy Quran, weapons, dresses, jewellery, Kalash effigies, inscriptions, paintings of the Mughal and later periods, household materials and pottery as well as local and Persian handicrafts.

On this occasion, KPCTA Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi said that these children are part of our society and that we are duty bound to provide them opportunities of enjoyment and entertainment.

He said that the activity was a great opportunity to enhance the knowledge of the new generation regarding the ancient history of the city and get apprise them of the old cultural heritage.

Officials of KPCTA and members of Hayatabad Ladies Lions Club including Shabana Abdullah, Aneela Khalid, Zahid Ghafoor, Beenish Irfan and others accompanied children during the tour.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Visit Traffic Male SITE Afridi From

Recent Stories

Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Pe ..

Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh condemns Bajaur IED blast

Sheikh condemns Bajaur IED blast

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 6 more die of COVID as positivity ratio drops

6 more die of COVID as positivity ratio drops

6 minutes ago
 Siddique Khan terms decision of Prime Minister reg ..

Siddique Khan terms decision of Prime Minister regarding inflation positive sign ..

6 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal inaugurates ICU extension at PIMS's MCH

Dr Faisal inaugurates ICU extension at PIMS's MCH

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.