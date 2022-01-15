UrduPoint.com

KPFSA Crackdown On Mafia In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) inspected Milk tankers during blockade in Dera Ismail Khan and found water mixed in milk of two tankers, said an official of the authority here on Saturday

The official said that more than 3,000 litres of substandard milk was wasted from tankers after water contamination was proved during checking.

He said the KPFSA imposed heavy fines on those involved in mixing of water in milk. He said besides action against owners of milk tankers was taken. Four production units were sealed due to poor hygiene during inspection of various bakery units in Dera Ismail Khan. The food safety authority sealed non-food grade colour in gram and peanuts in Bannu.

