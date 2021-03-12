KPFSA seals factory over manufacturing unhealthy species in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) Friday sealed a factory for manufacturing unhealthy spices in Charsadda district.

Dr. Azmatullah Wazir told the media that KP food authority's teams also seized unhealthy 200 kg of bran, 30 kg of unhealthy chemicals and 150 kg of banned china salt in separate actions.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The director operations said that operations were also carried out against the mafia in other districts of the province and sealed two bakeries in Tarnawa Bazaar Khanpur for violating hygiene standard.

During inspection more than 140 kg of expired goods were recovered. Similarly, he said, adding another bakery in Mardan was sealed for keeping unhealthy food items.

He said 200 liters of counterfeit drinks were also recovered during the operation in Lower Kurram. Meanwhile, Pizza Point in Babuzai Tehsil was sealed for violating hygiene norms.

The food safety team also inspected various food-related businesses in Bannu. During the operation, 200 kg of unhealthy food items and 100 liters of expired milk were recovered and destroyed.