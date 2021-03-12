UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPFSA Seals Factory Over Manufacturing Unhealthy Species In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

KPFSA seals factory over manufacturing unhealthy species in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) Friday sealed a factory for manufacturing unhealthy spices in Charsadda district.

Dr. Azmatullah Wazir told the media that KP food authority's teams also seized unhealthy 200 kg of bran, 30 kg of unhealthy chemicals and 150 kg of banned china salt in separate actions.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The director operations said that operations were also carried out against the mafia in other districts of the province and sealed two bakeries in Tarnawa Bazaar Khanpur for violating hygiene standard.

During inspection more than 140 kg of expired goods were recovered. Similarly, he said, adding another bakery in Mardan was sealed for keeping unhealthy food items.

He said 200 liters of counterfeit drinks were also recovered during the operation in Lower Kurram. Meanwhile, Pizza Point in Babuzai Tehsil was sealed for violating hygiene norms.

The food safety team also inspected various food-related businesses in Bannu. During the operation, 200 kg of unhealthy food items and 100 liters of expired milk were recovered and destroyed.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Mardan Charsadda Khanpur Babuzai Media Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 minute ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

35 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

37 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.