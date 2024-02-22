KPHC Gives Licenses To Category I Hospitals
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) here Thursday organized a ceremony to give licenses to Category I hospitals of the province.
The ceremony was held in the Postgraduate Medical Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex. The hospitals that were given licenses include Alfalah Hospital Abbottabad, Bahadur Khan Hospital Batkhela, Jinnah Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Irfan General Hospital Hospital Peshawar, Sahab Orthopedic Hospital Peshawar, PIMS Hospital Peshawar, Abaseen General Hospital Peshawar, Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi.
Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer KPHC, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar said that licenses were given after examining the health delivery infrastructure of these hospitals adding that license is mandatory under KPHC Act 2015.
He also urged the administration of hospitals to support the efforts of the commission to end quackery and to guide people about those unauthorized medical practitioners that are jeopardizing the lives of innocent people.
