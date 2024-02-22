Open Menu

KPHC Gives Licenses To Category I Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 08:11 PM

KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) here Thursday organized a ceremony to give licenses to Category I hospitals of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) here Thursday organized a ceremony to give licenses to Category I hospitals of the province.

The ceremony was held in the Postgraduate Medical Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex. The hospitals that were given licenses include Alfalah Hospital Abbottabad, Bahadur Khan Hospital Batkhela, Jinnah Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Irfan General Hospital Hospital Peshawar, Sahab Orthopedic Hospital Peshawar, PIMS Hospital Peshawar, Abaseen General Hospital Peshawar, Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer KPHC, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar said that licenses were given after examining the health delivery infrastructure of these hospitals adding that license is mandatory under KPHC Act 2015.

He also urged the administration of hospitals to support the efforts of the commission to end quackery and to guide people about those unauthorized medical practitioners that are jeopardizing the lives of innocent people.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Kuwait Guide Swabi 2015

Recent Stories

Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items

Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items

3 minutes ago
 Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, s ..

Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450

3 minutes ago
 Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan

Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 3 cops suspended over accused escape

3 cops suspended over accused escape

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker ..

Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final

8 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan ..

Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas

8 minutes ago
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive

DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birt ..

Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..

3 minutes ago
 FCCI demands completion of IP gasline

FCCI demands completion of IP gasline

3 minutes ago
 UAF VC says best facilities being provided for spo ..

UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion

3 minutes ago
 1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made wit ..

1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists

3 minutes ago
 Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in m ..

Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan