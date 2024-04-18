KPRA To Adopt Fixed Tax For Wedding Halls, Beauty Parlors
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Miss Fouzia Iqbal held a meeting with the Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance Mr. Muzzammil Aslam at his office here.
The DG KPRA briefed the minister on issues related to shifting of sales tax on services from percentage to fixed regime in various sectors including wedding halls and beauty parlors across the province.
It was proposed that a parallel system of fixed tax and percentage-wise tax would be provided to the service providers to choose between the two regimes and those who violate the rules and resort to tax evasion will be subjected to heavy fines and will be shifted back to standard rates of the sales tax on services which is 15 percent. The wedding halls and beauty parlors will be divided into different categories depending on their sizes and business volumes and rates of sales tax will be fixed for different categories.
It was also decided that traders' associations and chamber of commerce will be taken on board and all the service providers will be compulsorily registered with KPRA. The minister also said that a rebate of 2 percent will be given to those who make payments on credit cards in restaurants and hotels registered as companies with KPRA in the 15% tax slabs.
“We are taking these steps to overcome the trust deficit and to facilitate our taxpayers and service providers,” the Advisor said adding that these steps aim to document the economy and provide ease to the taxpayers and service providers. The advisor finance directed the KPRA team to include doctors and lawyers in the fixed tax category. He said that they are making amendments in the KP Sales Tax Act 2022 and whistleblowers who point out any tax evasion will be given a certain percentage of the fine collected from the tax evaders.
