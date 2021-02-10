KTH Eye Department provides free aid to 264 adults, 114 children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :MTI KTH Eye department has provided free low vision rehabilitation service to approximately 1106, 264 adult patients received low vision aids, whereas 337 children were examined and 114 of them received low vision devices.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, low vision rehabilitation services were started in 2018 in Khyber Teaching Hospital by efforts of ophthalmology department and the management of KMC and KTH.

Low vision optical devices include a variety of devices, such as stand and hand-held magnifiers, strong magnifying reading glasses, loupes, small monocular telescopes and binoculars telescopes These devices greatly increased magnification powers and help visually impaired patients with easy spotting, recognition of faces, students feel easy to copy from the school board as their hands are free to write.

Reciting Holy Books and reading are easy now with the help of magnifiers. Electronic portable video magnifiers made life very easy for the people with low vision.

Low vision refers to vision loss that cannot be corrected by medical or surgical treatments or conventional eyeglasses.

According to W.H.O "A person with low vision is one who has impairment of visual functioning even after treatment and/or standard refractive correction, and has a visual acuity of less than 6/18 to light perception, or a visual field of less than 10 degree from the point of fixation, but who uses, or is potentially able to use, vision for planning and/or execution of a task. "The department received positive feedback from patients who are rehabilitated from MTI KTH Eye Department.