KTP Imposes Rs. 28.929 Mln Fine To Juvenile Drivers, Guardians

Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Traffic Police (KPT) in its campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting them to drive, fined 26763 juvenile drivers and 15548 parents/vehicle owners and issued tickets worth Rs. 28.9295 million.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday, police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, tickets worth Rs. 13.3815 were issued to 26763 juvenile drivers and while tickets worth Rs. 15.548 million were issued to 15548 parents/ vehicle owners from September 2nd to October 13th.

Around 25403 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign, he said.

