KU announces admissions 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday announced the entry test-based online admissions 2023 for the morning session and directed aspiring applicants to submit their online forms by November 29, 2022.

The KU is offering morning entry test-based online admissions 2023 in B.E., BS, B.Ed (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning program) and Department of Visual Studies.

Dr Saima Akhtar, who is in charge of KU Directorate of Admissions, has advised students to get admission details, the online admission form, prospectus and admission related guidelines from the official web portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk and upload the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal before the deadline.

She said that for the first time the KU is offering a four-year BS degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics whereas last year the KU has launched the BS program in Chinese (2+2 split program), BS Poultry Science, BS Public Health, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, and BS Genetics.

She further said that admissions in B.E, B.S, B. Ed (H) four-year degree programs are available in the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, B.E Chemical Engineering, candidates should at least have 50 percent marks in NED B.E Test, Commerce, Computer Science (BSCS) and (BSSE) Criminology, Split 2+2 Chinese, Biotechnology, business Administration (BBA), Education, Environmental Studies, food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special education and B.

Ed (H) Teacher Education and school of Law B.A, LL.B. (H) (five years) (LAT (HEC) clearance with at least 50 percent marks, is required), Doctor of Physical Therapy (five-year) and Doctor of Pharmacy (five-year).

Dr Saima Akhtar said that admissions in the B.S (Third Year) two-year programs would be granted in the departments of Business Administration (BS (Business Administration), Public Administration (BSPA), and Computer Science (BSCS).

She said that the KU would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

She mentioned that students applying to four and five years bachelors programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 50 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations and in case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the department.

Candidates appearing in the Doctor of Pharmacy entry test should have at least 60 percent marks in the pre-medical intermediate examination or equivalent exams. Students, who are planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test, otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

Candidates awaiting their pre-requisite results are also eligible to apply. However, they have to submit their results at least three days prior to the date of the announcement of the admission list.

