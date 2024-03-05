KU international conference highlights importance of biotechnology

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the second two-day long international conference Biocon 2.0 at the Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences of the University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday inaugurated the second two-day long international conference Biocon 2.0 at the Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences of the University of Karachi.

The KU Department of Biotechnology organized an event that highlighted the importance of biotechnology in different fields, particularly agriculture, health sciences, and medicines.

Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that science and technology play a very important role in human health and social development of society.

He mentioned that with the help of biotechnology and especially industrial biotechnology, the United States and European countries have added billions of Dollars to their economy, and expressed we can do the same with proper planning and dedication.

He observed that it has become essential to increase the production of crops, otherwise, the rapidly rising population would face challenge.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that industrial biotechnology will also help us to deal with the challenges related to food security.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the Defense Science and Technology Organization Dr Saifullah Khan said that biotechnology is being used in every field of daily life, and agriculture and medicine are at the top of the list.

He shared that with the help of biotechnology, genetic changes is being made in an organism. Giving references, Dr Saifullah Khan shared that reversing the age of organs and whole bodies in animals has already been successfully done, and more work is underway in this regard.

Chief Strategic Officer of Science and Technology, Drap Islamabad, Dr Obaid Ali said that the world’s top 10 biological products are doing business worth US$100 billion.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Massarrat Jahan Yousuf said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and being an agricultural country we need to apply new trends of technology in the field of agriculture.

On this occasion, the KU Chairman of the Department of Biotechnology Dr Saifullah shed light on the aims and objectives of the conference and said that the world was making full use of biotechnology, especially in the field of medicine and agriculture.

He mentioned that biotechnology has created a revolution which is why we must make full use of it to improve the economy of Pakistan.