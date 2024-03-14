KU Seminar Emphasizes AI Learning To Cope With Future Challenges
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Seerat Chair of the University of Karachi (KU) in collaboration with the KU Arabic department arranged a seminar on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and guidance of Seerah Tayyaba at the KU Audio Visual Center here on Thursday.
"We have entered the era of artificial intelligence and we must learn technology to cope with the challenges of the future", the President of the Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Professor Dr Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said this while addressing the conference.
Though students have entered a new technological era, Professor Dr Zubair Sheikh observed social media now occupies more of students' time than interacting with teachers. Consequently, he stated that teachers must understand today's digitally connected students and adapt their methods accordingly to prepare students for the future.
He said that the West is far ahead in its development journey but lost social values.
The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi explained how developed nations worldwide have progressed beyond the dark ages by utilizing research originally done by Muslims. He emphasized that knowledge is readily gained and applied through modern technology, which makes practical implementation much easier.
He further said that we should not run away from AI and it must be used for constructive purposes.
Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said, "Look at the history of developed nations, they have emerged by studying the research of Muslims".
He stressed the need to realize responsibilities and take concerted steps to equip our young generation with the technologies used around the world, especially in developed countries. “The responsibility of teachers is much greater in this regard", he maintained.
Earlier, the head of Islamic Studies of NED University Professor Dr Abdul Hai Madani advised students to have firm belief and trust in Allah Almighty and continue hard work to achieve their goals. He said that nobody’s job will be lost in the era of artificial intelligence.
Another speaker, Director of the Seerat Chair at KU, Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman Saifee highlighted the seminar's objectives and purpose. He emphasized that universities and educational institutes should provide higher education and research opportunities.
Dr Saifee shared that islam is a progressive religion and emphasizes progressing with the times. He said that Islam has never denied scientific progress within certain restrictions and regulations.
