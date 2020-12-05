UrduPoint.com
KU To Conduct Entry Test On Dec06

Sat 05th December 2020

KU to conduct entry test on Dec06

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi will conduct an entry test for bachelors of design and bachelors of fine arts (four-year degree program) and bachelors of architecture (five-year degree program) on Sunday, December 06, 2020.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar announced this on Thursday.

She advised that candidates could print their admit cards from the official web portal i.e. www.uokadmission.edu.pk. She mentioned that all necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centers are available on the admit cards while students would also get SMS and email regarding their examination centers and timing of the entry test.

Dr Saima Akhtar said that candidate should strictly follow the standard operating procedures defined by the provincial and Federal governments to prevent the spread of the Covid19.

More Stories From Pakistan

