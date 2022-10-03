Laborers working at borders to be registered with EOBI for benefits: Sajid Turi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that all labours working at border would be registered with Employees of Oldage Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare board so that they can get all the benefits and their children be provided better health and educational facilities.

The Minister advised the authorities to prefer, encourage and support local population engagement in the cross border trade and maximum employment opportunities should be provided to them, said a press release issued here Monday.

The minister also advised the authorities to take all measures for the protection and welfare of laborers working in loading and offloading at border.

He informed the locals that work on Scouts Cadet College Parachinar would be started soon that would certainly play a great role in enhancing the literacy rate. He said that equal opportunities for both males and females should be provided.

Turi said that education, health, agriculture, infrastructure development and flood relief were his top priorities adding, no stone will be left unturned in the development of Kurram to make it a model district of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

He further said that the area went through a difficult time of its history due to terrorism and now, by the blessings of Allah, peace had been restored after countless sacrifices by our people, Pak Army, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and our elders. Now our full concentration is towards development of the area in all sectors, he added. The minister emphasized that only peace can ensure better education, health and progress of a society. Therefore, it is the responsibility of locals to play individual role towards peace and progress, he expressed.

He said that to meet the increasing need of the students seeking higher education, a part of the college would be handed over to Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) for its campus till construction of its separate building.